Turbotville, Pa — Police are looking for information on an incident involving a truck driver throwing an object at a passing car on Interstate 80.

The victim told police he were traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 213 in Turbot Township shortly after midnight Aug. 8 when the truck driver threw an unknown object at his car. The victim, a 26-year-old man of Dysart, Pa., was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento.

Trooper Kyle Drick says the trailer of the tractor-trailer is white and possibly has the word "Mike" on it. The registration plate for the trailer is 8SZ 729 from an unknown state.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Drick of PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.