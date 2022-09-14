Lewisburg, Pa. — A Texas truck driver who killed a woman last year and dumped her body off Interstate 80 pleaded guilty Wednesday in Union County Court to a third-degree murder charge.

After a delay of more than 45 minutes, Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas, TX, entered the courtroom with his attorney, public defender Brian Ulmer, to make the plea in front of President Judge Michael H. Sholley.

Rollins appeared to have a freshly-shaven head as he took his seat for the plea hearing for the homicide that took place on Feb. 6, 2021. Rollins shot victim Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, at least 20 times and then dumped her body off I-80 near the Mile Run interchange in West Buffalo Township, Union County.

As part of the plea agreement, Rollins also pleaded guilty to a total of 20 misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse with a sentence of one to two years for each of those charges. The third-degree murder charge carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison as part of the plea agreement. This means Rollins could spend up to 80 years, or the rest of his life, in prison. Rollins originally was charged last year with a first-degree felony charge of criminal homicide.

Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said after Rollins shot and killed Landrith, he shot at her corpse at least 19 times. Rollins originally was charged last year with one misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse — the 19 additional charges for each shot fired was added as part of the plea agreement. Rollins used a 9 mm handgun to shoot Landrith, according to Johnson.

The shooting took place inside of the cab of Rollins' tractor-trailer truck. Police say Landrith was shot in the head, neck, and chest.

When Sholley asked Rollins if he admitted guilt to the charges, he replied, "Yes."

At least half a dozen of Landrith's family members, who live out of state, attended the hearing. The family met with Johnson prior to the hearing and agreed to the plea agreement terms.

Judge Sholley accepted Rollins' plea but said sentencing would be deferred until after a pre-sentencing investigation report is done.

Johnson requested that sentencing be done immediately following the plea. He pointed out that Landrith's family would not have to return to Lewisburg if sentencing was taken care that day.

Sholley denied the request, saying he preferred that a pre-sentencing investigation report be done first. The report gives a background information on the defendant, and it helps the court to determine an appropriate sentence. Ulmer also was in favor of the pre-sentencing investigation report being done prior to sentencing.

"He's not a monster," Ulmer said. "He did what he did and he's accepting responsibility."

Rollins was only on the run for a few days after the murder before he was arrested on Feb. 10 in Connecticut on the homicide and abuse of corpse charges. Receipts in Landrith's jacket pocket led police to trace the homicide back to Rollins. Police used the receipts to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

Investigators determined that Rollins and Landrith had traveled together in his tractor trailer from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

It is believed that Landrith, who previously worked as a professional model, had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body the morning of Feb. 7 off the Mile Run interchange near the Clinton County line. Fingerprints were used to identify Landrith, who had no identification on her.

After Rollins' arrest, he was extradited back to Pennsylvania and arraigned on charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. He has been imprisoned since then, most recently at Centre County Prison. As part of the plea agreement, Rollins will get credit for time already served.

Rolllins' plea agreement means that a trial that was scheduled for the week of October 3 will be canceled. Jury selection for the Rollins trial was held in July.

