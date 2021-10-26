Troy, Pa. — Jason Salle, 33, of Troy faces a preliminary hearing before Judge Fred Wheaton this week in Bradford County, according to authorities.

Salle is accused of holding his hand over a woman’s mouth while choking her.

Officer Briar Wade Jenkins said he observed scratches and marks on the accuser’s neck when he spoke with her the night of Oct. 14.

Salle was charged with a count each of second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. He posted $5,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody on Oct. 14.

