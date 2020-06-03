A Trout Run woman must serve two years of probation for failure to provide necessary food, water, and veterinary care to her dogs, according to court records.

Danielle R. Johnson, 35, pleaded "no contest" to two counts of third degree misdemeanor animal neglect before Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts on May 22.

Johnson placed "one or more animals at imminent risk of serious bodily injury" and caused "serious bodily injury to one or more animals," according to a March 7, 2019, criminal complaint by Lycoming County SPCA Humane Officer Shawn E. McMonigle.

Johnson was sentenced to 12 months of consecutive probation on both counts, for a total supervision term of two years.

She must not possess any animals while on supervision, must pay the cost of prosecution and must perform 50 hours of community service.

McMonigle responded to a complaint about the condition of Johnson's dogs on Dec. 5, 2018. McMonigle visited Johnson's residence, which was on Eckard Road in Cogan Station at the time. Johnson was not home but McMonigle left door hangers.

Johnson and McMonigle spoke by phone on Dec. 6, 2018.

"Johnson stated she felt there is no reason why this officer should return to her property - all of her dogs are fine, and are vetted at Wolf Run Veterinary," McMonigle said.

McMonigle checked with veterinary staff and confirmed that two of Johnson's Boxer puppies had been treated there.

The humane officer told Johnson that he'd like to view her dogs to confirm their condition. Johnson agreed to a home visit from McMonigle on Dec. 10, 2018.

At Johnson's home on Dec. 10, 2019, McMonigle said he observed "what appeared to be round cigarette burns marks on the Boxer."

Johnson's partner, Samantha Anthony, told McMonigle she'd "witnessed the neighbor use something hot (because she could see smoke coming from the object) to burn Johnson's Boxer named Melody, then kick the dog in the face."

Anthony and Johnson told McMonigle they'd spoken with Williamsport police and State Dog Warden Scott Shurer about the incident.

McMonigle noticed another of Johnson's dogs, a Rottweiler puppy, "did appear to have some type of issue, was not walking normal, appeared thin, with fur loss."

Johnson said the puppy had a tapeworm issue and was being treated with Interceptor Plus monthly.

She reportedly said she'd be taking her Rottweiler pup and her two four-month-old brindle Boxer pups to Wolf Run Veterinary in the near future.

"Johnson stated all dogs are house pets, none stay outside...she has a good job and is able to provide all of the essentials for all dogs including veterinary care if needed," McMonigle wrote.

Johnson said she'd inform the humane officer after her pups received medical care and agreed to allow him to return for a follow-up visit on all dogs, according to the affidavit.

When McMonigle spoke to Johnson again on Feb. 15, 2019, she reportedly told him she had limited availability to meet with him.

"Johnson then stated Sundays would work best, but several of the upcoming Sundays are filled," McMonigle wrote.

Johnson agreed to call back in two weeks to arrange a meeting time, according to court records.

Three days later, an anonymous caller left McMonigle a voicemail stating "a Rottweiler puppy was taken into Wolf Run Veterinary on 2-16-19, and if nothing is done for this dog, the dog may die."

The Rottweiler puppy was emaciated, according to the anonymous caller.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Dr. Amy Phillips of Wolf Run Veterinary confirmed the dog in question, Zeek, was emaciated "but would not elaborate," McMonigle wrote.

Dr. Philips asked Johnson to surrender three of her dogs to her, which she did, according to the humane officer.

The dogs surrendered were "one emaciated young Rottweiler, and two very thin/emaciated young Boxers," McMonigle wrote.

Johnson's other dogs were believed to be under Johnson's care at her Eckard Road home, McMonigle said Dr. Phillips told him.

On Feb. 26, 2019, McMonigle said Johnson called and stated "she wanted to tell this officer what was happening with the dogs at her property, her situation with her significant other, and she, Johnson, was taking full responsibility."

McMonigle asked Johnson if she was aware her dogs were continually losing weight and in need of veterinary assistance and Jonson replied "yes," according to the affidavit.

Johnson reportedly became very defensive when asked why she hadn't taken the dogs to the vet as promised.

According to the affidavit, Johnson claimed an abusive partner would not allow her to take the dogs to the veterinarian.