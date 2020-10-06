A Trout Run man is accused of making racially insensitive comments prior to a physical altercation in Jackson Township, state police at Montoursville reported.

Justin L. D'Agostino, 24, "did annoy, strike, and shove" an individual in the 80 block of Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township, around 8:45 p.m. on June 14, Trooper Troy Croak wrote in an Oct. 5 criminal complaint.

D'Agostino communicated "insensitive comments regarding the race and color of the Victim," Croak said.

The complaint does not repeat or describe the alleged comments.

Interviews with the reported victim and witnesses at a separate residence in Montoursville confirmed a physical altercation took place during which D'Agostino made racial comments, according to the complaint.

"Through further investigation it was related J. D'Agostino had communicated racially insensitive comments towards [the reported victim] prior to the physical contact involved in this incident," Croak wrote.

D'Agostino was charged with one misdemeanor count each of ethnic intimidation and simple assault. He also faces a summary harassment charge.

Charges against D'Agostino were approved by Lycoming County First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade and filed in the office of District Judge William C. Solomon on Oct. 5.