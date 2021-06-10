Shamokin, Pa. — More information is starting to emerge about the triple homicide State Police in Stonington said they are investigating.

Matthew Joseph Reed, 23, of Sunbury was charged with three counts of homicide after officers said an investigation into the incident led them to the Haven Ministry Center in Sunbury.

Trooper Josiah Reiner said on June 9 a report was made to the station about the discovery of a body.

After the report reached the Stonington Barracks, Troopers were sent to investigate the property at 3425 Snydertown Road. Once on scene Troopers said they discovered two more bodies. Authorities said several shell casings were observed inside the home. Each victim appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, according to troopers.

After the scene was cleared, officers said they spoke with a neighbor, who stated she observed a man with members of the family looking at a car. The witness described to officers what the man looked like and was wearing at the time.

According to the report, the witness also told troopers they thought the person’s name was Reed. The witness told officers after they came back outside the vehicle was gone.

The vehicle, described as a gray 1997 Toyota Camry, was later found at the boat launch off Front Street in Sunbury. Officers said the boat launch was located near the Haven Ministry Center.

According to the report, officers made contact with Reed’s father, who stated he kept a gun in the trunk of his gray Nissan Altima that was parked on the shoulder of South Front Street outside of the Haven Ministry Center.

Officers said they positively identified Reed and learned he was staying at the Haven Ministry Center. As part of the investigation, troopers said they spoke with a woman who knew Reed.

During that interview, officers said the woman stated Reed told her he killed three people. Reed also asked the woman to say, “that he was with her and that he didn’t do it.”

Troopers said Reed asked the woman to hide his gun, which she did not do, according to the report.

When interviewed, Reed told officers he went to the residence with the intention of stealing the vehicle. Officers said he also told them he brought the gun, “to kill the victim if he needed to”, according to the report.

The victims are Susan Williams, 58, of Snydertown, James Dicken, 59, of Snydertown, and a minor who has not been named, age 17.

Reed was charged with first-degree criminal homicide, first-degree robbery of a motor vehicle, and first-degree possession of firearm prohibited. Reed was also charged with second-degree tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.

Reed was denied bail and detained to the Northumberland County Prison.