Three women were charged with felony burglary after allegedly removing a window-mounted air conditioner and spraying mace inside a Loyalsock Township home on Friday.

Aliyah N. Luker-Johnson, 19, is one of three suspects in a burglary reported around 8:48 p.m. Friday on Hazel Drive in Loyalsock Township.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Troy Croak said Luker-Johnson was identified because she left the scene in a Nissan sedan registered to her name.

Police later found a black canister of mace pepper-spray inside Luker-Johnson's sedan, according to the June 6 affidavit by Croak.

The other two suspects are 19-year-old Ijanae F. James Wynne, of Harrisburg, and Tafera J. Harris, 18, of Williamsport.

All three were arraigned by Lycoming County District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Friday, with bail set at $50,000 straight bail each.

Victims at the scene told police that the suspects "pushed a window mounted air conditioner unit through the window...then deployed mace and/or pepper spray into the residence," Croak wrote.

A three-year-old child was among the victims inside the residence at the time of the alleged burglary, according to police.

"The victims were observed to have the mace/pepper spray on their person and complained of sustaining burns consistent with pepper spray application," Croak said.

A black canister of Mace brand Pepper Spray Pepper Gel was located inside Luker-Johnson's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Luker-Johnson, James Wynne, and Harris each were charged with two counts of first degree felony burglary, two counts of second degree felony criminal trespass, one count of third degree felony endangering the welfare of children, and three counts each of second degree misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment.