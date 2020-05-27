Three people allegedly possessed methamphetamine and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Benner Township, state police at Rockview reported.

Investigating officer Trooper Chad Harpster said police stopped a 1994 Jeep vehicle at the intersection of Benner Pike and Amberleigh Lane, around 1:10 a.m. on May 22.

Charles Parker, 49, of Bellefonte, Charles Lose, 33, of State College, and Elannie Eick, 25, of Bellefonte, were all arrested for drug and paraphernalia possession, Harpster said.

The driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of controlled substances. Hapster did not specify which of the three was driving.

All three possessed methamphetamine and paraphernalia, Harpster said.

Charges have not yet been filed against the trio, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Web Portal.