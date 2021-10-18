Lewisburg, Pa. – The homicide case against a truck driver accused of killing a former model in February and dumping her body off Interstate 80 inched one step closer to trial last week after a hearing was held at Union County Court.

Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer, who is representing the accused, Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., said he would like to submit for a psychological evaluation of his client. Union County District Attorney, Pete Johnson, said as of Friday night he hasn’t yet received the motion. The case is expected to move to trial sometime in 2022.

Rollins, 29, of Dallas, TX, awaits trial on homicide and abuse of a corpse charges for allegedly slaying Rebecca Landrith and leaving her body at the Mile Run interchange off I-80 on Feb. 7.

Union County Judge Michael Hudock presided over the hearing Tuesday in which the defense also questioned if Union County would be the appropriate place for Rollins’ trial. District Attorney Johnson said Ulmer made a motion to move the trial out of Union County, but it was denied by Judge Hudock. It is unknown at this point if the killing occurred in Union County or if Rollins had killed Landrith elsewhere and then dumped her body later.

Investigators determined that Rollins and Landrith had traveled together in his tractor-trailer from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

Landrith, 47, of Virginia, was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck, and chest inside the cab of Rollins’ tractor-trailer truck. Rollins was arrested by state police in Connecticut on Feb. 10 after investigators followed a paper trail to track the suspect down. Through receipts found in Landrith’s jacket, police were able to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

It is believed that Landrith had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body the morning of Feb. 7 off the Mile Run interchange near the Clinton County line. Fingerprints were used to identify Landrith, since she did not have identification on her.

Rollins was extradited back to Pennsylvania on Feb. 23 where he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on charges of felony homicide and a misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse. Mensch denied bail with the reason being “criminal homicide and no ties to the community” according to court documents. Rollins has been committed to Union County Jail since then.