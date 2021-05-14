McClure, Pa. – A man has been charged with the murder of a McClure woman who had been missing since 2018, according to state police.

Harold Haulman III, 42, a transient with no permanent address listed in court records, was charged with allegedly killing 25-year-old Tianna Phillips. The announcement came from Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Hazleton, at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation which included the Luzerne and Columbia county district attorney offices.

Phillips’ sister reported her missing on June 13, 2018. Phillips had two children, ages 6 and 4, according to reports. It was believed that Phillips was staying in Berwick at the time she was reported missing. Berwick Borough Police Department filed a missing person report on Aug. 21, 2018.

Haulman also faces homicide charges for the death of a Columbia County woman in December. The body of Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg, was found in a wooded area of Hobbie Road in Butler Township, Luzerne County, on Dec. 27. Shultz was reported missing by her family on Dec. 4 after she failed to show up for work.

In addition to homicide charges for the death of Phillips, Haulman also was charged with kidnapping and abuse of a corpse. Haulman, who is currently incarcerated at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, will have a preliminary hearing on May 25 at the office of District Judge Daniel O'Donnell in Luzerne County.

