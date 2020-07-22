A trail camera in Rush Township captured images of a Port Matilda man stealing while out on bail for felony drug charges, according to state police and Centre County Court records.

Rockview Trooper John Schall reported in a press release on Monday that Brett J. Buchanan, 28, stole items from a campsite on Dike Road around 5:41 p.m. on July 14.

Approximately $110 worth of items were reported stolen, according to Schall: a medium-sized Igloo brand cooler, bed sheets, blankets, and a white umbrella.

"The victim has trail camera photographs of the arrestee taking several camping items from their campsite," Schall wrote.

The victim is a 45-year-old male from Philipsburg, according to the press release.

In a separate case filed last month, Buchanan faces multiple felony drug charges.

He was arrested by Hollidaysburg PSP for allegedly possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them in Taylor Township in July 2018, court records show.

District Judge Allen W. Sinclair set Buchannan's bail at $25,000 monetary on June 30.

Buchanan was held in Centre County Prison from June 30 to July 6, when he posted $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on Aug. 12.

Police report - Buchanan

Docket sheet - drug charges