Danville, Pa. — A New York man was arrested for having 34 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County.

State police at Milton say Cesar Diaz Reyes, 29, of Corona, was heading east when they stopped him shortly before 11 p.m. June 26 for an equipment violation. Trooper Matthew Lesher said he smelled marijuana when he approached Reyes's 2013 Ford Focus.

Troopers received permission to search the car and found 34 bags of marijuana as well as paraphernalia, Lesher said.

Reyes was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and related charges. He was arraigned and committed to Montour County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 18 at the office of District Judge James Tupper.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.