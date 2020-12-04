South Centre Township, Pa. — Bloomsburg State Police released a Public Information Release Report that detailed a traffic stop involving a Lycoming County man with an active warrant.

According to Officer Michael O’Neill, at approximately 10:03 p.m. on the night of Sept. 30, John Nields, 26, of Williamsport was stopped for a traffic violation.

O’Neill said upon further investigation it was determined Nields had an active warrant in Philadelphia County. According to the report, Neilds also had drugs in his possession.

O’Neill stated that charges were filed in District Court 26-3-03.