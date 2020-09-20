Williamsport, Pa. – During a traffic stop in Williamsport, police said they uncovered $90,000 in cash from a man who also allegedly possessed a firearm and drugs.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville stopped a black 2014 BMW driven by Matthew Dorsey, 25, of Williamsport, for a traffic violation at the 200 block of Market Street.

According to state police, Dorsey was found to be impaired at the time and he was taken into custody. Police searched his vehicle and found a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol, marijuana and paraphernalia. Due to a prior conviction, Dorsey is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Police also seized $90,000 from Dorsey’s person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.

Dorsey was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm without a license, persons not to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, as well as multiple traffic offenses.

A rear seat passenger, Brittany White, 24, of Williamsport, was also arrested for possession of a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Dorsey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jon E. Kemp, who denied bail. His preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 17 at District Judge Aaron Biichle’s office. Bail was set at $99,0000 and Dorsey was remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

