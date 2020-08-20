Milton, Pa. – A traffic stop in Milton led to an arrest after police found drugs in the driver’s vehicle.

Michael W. Raup, 33, of Allenwood, was pulled over on August 6 on State Route 405 for multiple traffic violations. When asked to exit his vehicle, Raup took items from his pocket and began to shove them into a lower center console in the vehicle, according to the affidavit written by Trooper George Aguirre of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Raup had an odor of alcoholic beverage on him, according to the affidavit. During the arrest, Raup attempted to flee on foot. He did not get far, as Aguirre caught him and attempted to place him in custody.

Raup physically resisted arrest but the trooper was eventually able to get him into custody, Aguirre wrote.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found multiple containers with packaged amounts of suspected methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, and two scales.

A witness told police that Raup’s vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash earlier that day at Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township, Union County.

Raup was charged with a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; misdemeanors of drug possession; resisting arrest; accident involving damage unattended vehicle/property; driving under the influence; and related charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 3 at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

