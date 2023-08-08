Danville, Pa. — A man is missing his Kubota tractor after a suspect stole it from his property in Liberty Township.
State police at Milton say the theft occurred between July 25-30 at a property at 3021 Mexico Road. The suspect stole an orange Kubota BX 2670 equipped with a loader, along with a tractor seat and plastics from another orange Kubota tractor.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-996282.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.