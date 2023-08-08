Theft_generic_2023
Danville, Pa. — A man is missing his Kubota tractor after a suspect stole it from his property in Liberty Township. 

State police at Milton say the theft occurred between July 25-30 at a property at 3021 Mexico Road. The suspect stole an orange Kubota BX 2670 equipped with a loader, along with a tractor seat and plastics from another orange Kubota tractor. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-996282.

