Asylum Township, Pa. – A 28-year-old Towanda woman was charged with harassment after allegedly striking someone in the face, state police said.

Jenelle Maines allegedly struck a 37-year-old woman, also from Towanda, state police at Towanda Trooper Philip Semenza wrote in a Nov. 29 press release.

Troopers from PSP Towanda responded to Robin Lane, Asylum Township, Bradford County, around 7:02 p.m. on Nov. 26 for the report of a domestic disturbance.

"Investigation revealed that arrestee struck the victim in the face several times," Semenza said.

Charges were filed against Maines in district court.