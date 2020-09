Towanda, Pa.—On August 14, Towanda State Police were called to 1654 Bird Creek Road in Wells Township after an abandoned vehicle was reported in the roadway.

According to the incident report, trooper Anh Le arrived on scene around 1 a.m. He then discovered a black Volkswagen Passat abandoned in the middle of the roadway. The Passat was reported stolen later in the day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.