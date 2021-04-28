Towanda, Pa.—Towanda PSP made an arrest in connection with a shooting threat at an area school in late March.

Patrick Cay Hildebrandt, 19, of Ulster was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats after authorities said he sent a threatening message regarding the school.

Trooper Michael Morariu said he received word from a parent about a possible threat to the school sent through social media. According to the report, Hildebrandt sent a message that stated he was going to shoot up the school.

Troopers discovered Hildebrandt purchased a firearm before he sent the message. Morariu said Hildebrandt admitted to purchasing the gun and making the threat during an interview.

Troopers said no weapon was found on him during their conversation with Hildebrandt. Court records show Hildebrandt was given $20,000 monetary bail on March 29 and posted it the same day.

Hildebrandt is scheduled for a formal arraignment tomorrow.