Towanda, Pa. — A 26-year-old Towanda man who authorities said was well-known to them is scheduled to appear in court on June 10 for the continuation of a formal arraignment.

Jason Anthony Skaggs was charged with two felonies after employees at the Captain Jacks Bar in Towanda were able to identify him on a security video.

Segreant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department said Skaggs entered the bar after hours and stole $510.

Authorities said it was easy to identify Skaggs, who officers said they were familiar with. Court records show Skaggs currently has three active cases in the Court of Common Pleas.

According to the report, Skaggs, who entered the bar with a white sheet draped over him, looked directly at the camera at one point, which helped employees identify him.

Troopers also said Skaggs walks with a slight limp that could be detected in the video, as well.

Skaggs was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing; both felonies. He was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property.

Skaggs' original bail was set at $75,000 monetary, but reduced on May 12 to $30,000 monetary. According to court records, Skaggs was still in custody at the Bradford County Prison.