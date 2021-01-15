Towanda, Pa. — A woman in Towanda called Borough Police after she allegedly received multiple voicemails threatening her life, according to a complaint.

Douglas Barry Funk, 44, of Towanda is due to appear in court on Jan. 20 after several incidents that spanned over a week.

According to officer Ryan Edsell, he arrived at an apartment located on Second Street in Towanda after reports of an ex-boyfriend was threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Edsell said when he arrived, he met with the accuser who allegedly said Funk had been at her apartment uninvited on Dec. 1 and was asked to leave.

Edsell said a witness at the scene verified the accuser’s story.

According to the report, Funk left, but then allegedly called the accuser several times. Edsell said the accuser let him listen to multiple voice messages allegedly left by Funk.

Edsell stated Funk threaten to kill the accuser several times. He also said Funk called her names and said, “I’ll make sure your daughter watches you die.”

Edsell said as he spoke with the accuser, Funk continued to call and leave voice messages. According to the complaint, the accuser said Funk does own firearms and she feared he would harm her.

The accuser allegedly told Edsell that Funk has attempted to contact her for an extended period of time despite his number being blocked.

According to the report, the accuser said Funk has called her work and arrived at her home uninvited several times.

Funk was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from the events, including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, harassment, and stalking.

Court records show Funk posted $60,000 monetary bond with the help of Surety Bonds in Morrisville. Funk was involved in three other cases of harassment according to court records.