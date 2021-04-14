Towanda, Pa.— A 29-year-old Towanda man is scheduled for a formal arraignment on May 10 in Bradford County, according to court records.

Towanda Borough Police Officer Garrett Smith said on March 13 he observed a maroon Chevy station wagon crossing the double line traveling south near main street in Towanda.

According to the report, Smith stopped the vehicle which was allegedly being operated by Christopher James Hutchens. Officers said as they attempted to make contact with Hutchens, he ignored them and spoke on a cell phone.

Smith said they repeatedly tried to speak with Hutchens, who continued to ignore the officers. After multiple attempts, officers opened the car door and attempted to remove Hutchens. Officers said they could smell alcohol.

According to the report, Hutchens fought back as officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle. Smith said a taser was deployed to no effect. Hutchens allegedly tried to disarm the officers as the taser was deployed.

Smith said he then deployed a second taser. According to officers, Hutchens allegedly reached for and grabbed the Smith’s taser.

Smith said he was able to gain control of the taser. Officers were assisted on the scene by Pennsylvania State Police, who removed Hutchens from the vehicle. According to the report, Hutchens was taken to the Towanda Borough Police Station.

While in a station cell, Hutchens allegedly removed a piercing from his tongue and was able to take his handcuffs off, according to Smith. Officers said they removed the piercing.

According to the report, Hutchens then went unconscious and was transported to the Towanda Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Hutchens is charged with two counts of third-degree felony disarming law enforcement officer without lawful authorization, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor resist arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor inmate procure with weapon, and a misdemeanor DUI along with two summary offenses.

Hutchens was being held on $35,000 monetary bail. According to court records, he posted bail on March 17.