Towanda, Pa.– A plea hearing is scheduled in May for a Towanda man accused of assaulting a person inside their residence.

James Steven Kithcart, 33, of Towanda is accused by state police at Towanda of causing a person to suffer a collapsed lung and fractured rib from the alleged assault.

Kithcart, who is scheduled for a hearing on May 24, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment for his alleged involvement in the incident.

According to Trooper Robert Scatena, Kithcart used a spare key to enter a home along Patriot Lane in Towanda on Jan. 19 at approximately 2 a.m.

Scatena said Kithcart then opened a bedroom door and began yelling at a person sleeping inside. According to the report, Kithcart sat on top of the person and forcefully pushed on their chest.

After the alleged altercation, Kithcart left the home. According to the report, the resident went to the Walk-In Guthrie Clinic in North Towanda where it was discovered they had a collapsed lung.

Scatena said the person was advised to immediately head to the emergency room where the fractured rib was discovered.

Scatena said he interviewed the accuser at the emergency room. According to the report, Scatena interviewed Kithcart about the incident on Jan. 20 in an interview room at PSP Towanda.

Court records show Kithcart has been held on $5,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison since Jan. 20.