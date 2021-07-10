Towanda, Pa. — A 33-year-old Towanda man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the end of the month to face charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault.

Trooper Anh Le of Towanda PSP said she responded to a call for a domestic on June 15 and spoke with a female at 3264 River Road at approximately 10 a.m.

Through an interview and observations by the Trooper, it was established the female had been choked. Le said she observed red marks around the female’s neck area as they spoke.

Dustin Kenneth Boner was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary harassment charge after officers said he choked the female and forced his fingers down her throat.

The incident allegedly took place after Boner and the female got into an argument. After pulling away from being attacked, the witness told officers Boner grabbed her by the hair and made her leave the residence.