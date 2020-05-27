Five tombstones recently were vandalized at the Meyer Cemetery in Benner Township, Centre County, according to state police at Rockview.

An unknown actor or actors spray painted the tombstones between 8 p.m. on May 20 and 11 a.m. May 21, investigating officer Michael Godissart said.

The tombstones sustained an estimated $4,700 in damages, according to police. The victim is listed as an 64-year-old Bellefonte man.

The Meyer Cemetery is located at the intersection of Buffalo Run Road and Rock Road.

The incident is being investigated as an act of institutional criminal mischief, according to Godissart.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.