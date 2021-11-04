Troy, Pa. —What appeared to be a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign turned into something more when officers said the driver exited and took off after pulling the vehicle over.

Officers with the Troy Borough Police Department said they pursued but lost the subject after he hopped two fences. As offices returned to the vehicle, they noticed a woman exiting from the passenger’s side.

After being stopped, officer Briar Wade Jenkins said the woman identified the vehicle’s driver as Jesse Charles Dupont, 29, of Troy. Officers said the vehicle was towed.

Once back at the station, Jenkins said he received a Facebook message that stated Dupont was at a local bar. After a brief meeting in a parking lot near the bar, officers approached to take Dupont into custody.

Jenkins said he confronted Dupont and placed him into double-locked handcuffs outside the establishment. After being placed in the police cruiser, Dupont allegedly started to kick the door.

To make him stop resisting, officers placed a “rope” on the handcuffs that effectively prevented Dupont from kicking the door.

A witness signed a written statement that stated Dupont was operating the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Dupont was charged with two third-degree felonies in criminal mischief and flight to avoid apprehension. He was also charged with a misdemeanor DUI and three traffic offenses that included driving and unregistered vehicle.

Dupont, who was charged with a misdemeanor DUI in 2016, was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison in Lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. He will face Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

