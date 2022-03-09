Wellsboro, Pa. – A woman in Tioga County discovered she was a victim of fraud when she filed her taxes.

According to a report from PSP Mansfield, the victim of Charleston Township filed taxes and noticed just over $18,000 was used for unemployment. The victim told police she works and has never collected unemployment benefits.

According to the IRS, states have experienced a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims using stolen identities. Criminals are using these stolen identities to fraudulently collect benefits across multiple states.

According to the IRS website, if you receive Form 1099-G in the mail reflecting unemployment benefits you weren't expecting, you could be a victim of fraud.

"Box 1 on this form may show unemployment benefits you did not receive or an amount that exceeds your records for the unemployment benefits you did receive. The form itself may be from a state in which you did not file for benefits," the website explains.

Visit the U.S. Department of Labor’s DOL.gov/fraud if you believe you are a victim of unemployment benefit fraud.

The investigation is ongoing.



