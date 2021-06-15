Lawrenceville, Pa. – An unknown suspect made a fake profile on Facebook and was able to scam a Tioga County woman out of $9,000 by communicating through Facebook Messenger.

The 64-year-old victim of Lawrenceville first received a message through Facebook Messenger on May 30 from a profile that appeared to be one of her friends.

The message claimed that the victim’s friend had received a large grant after paying a $3,000 fee and provided contact information for the International Development Association, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

The victim was instructed to purchase $4,000 of gift cards and provide them to the scammers. The victim was then told that there were issues with various government agencies and that she would have to send more money via gift cards, according to state police.

After being strung along and sending $9,000 in gift cards, the victim began to suspect this was a scam. She discovered the message was from a Facebook profile that was not actually her friend’s, but had been made to appear similar to it, according to state police.

State police added that additional information on scams can be found on the Better Business Bureau site.