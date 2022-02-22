Covington, Pa. – A woman in Tioga County was charged for allegedly selling bricks of heroin to a confidential informant at least three times.

The first purchase was made on Jan. 24 after the informant contacted Jaden H. McGee, 19, of Covington, and agreed to her meet her at her residence, according to the arrest affidavit. The informant had told police McGee sold to them numerous times in the past.

The informant reached McGee on her cell phone, and she agreed to sell them $350 of heroin at her residence on Wheeler Lane, the affidavit stated. The informant then turned in the brick, wrapped in a lottery ticket with two loose glassine bags, to the investigating PSP trooper. State police determined the brick to be 14.54 grams.

On Jan. 31, the informant contacted McGee again who agreed to meet to sell another brick of heroin for $350, according to the affidavit. McGee met the informant at Miller Hill Road near the intersection with Cherry Flats Road in Mansfield, where the informant told police they had met McGee in the past for purchases. A trooper observed the transaction from afar, as McGee and her boyfriend arrived at the area in a silver sedan. The informant then turned the brick in to state police, and it was determined to be fentanyl weighing in at 13.25 grams.

On Feb. 8, the informant arranged to meet McGee again at Miller Hill Road near Cherry Flats Road for another $350 purchase of a brick of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Police then filed for a search warrant for McGee’s residence in Covington Township. Upon searching, police found 100 glassine bags containing fentanyl and suspected THC wax, according to the affidavit. McGee was then taken into custody and charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance.

McGee was arraigned by District Judge Tiffany Cummings who set bail at $60,000 monetary. McGee was remanded to Tioga County Jail. A preliminary hearing at Cummings’ office is set for Feb. 23.

Docket Sheet