Williamsport, Pa. – A Tioga County man accused of having a role in a marijuana growing operation was sentenced in federal court to 51 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James Burrous, 47, possessed more than 100 marijuana plants that he intended to distribute. When a search warrant was executed on his home in February of 2017, other controlled substances such as Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) and lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) were also recovered.

Co-defendant, Zack Boyer, age 37, of Tioga County, was previously sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment for his role in conspiring with Burrous to manufacture and distribute controlled substances, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing which was held Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Williamsport.