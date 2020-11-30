Wellsboro, Pa. – A Tioga County man was charged for allegedly shooting two German Shepherd dogs belonging to his neighbor.

Jason P. Stefanowicz, 49, of Middlebury Center, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals resulting in death or serious bodily injury. The third-degree charges were filed last week by Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

State police issued a citation on Sunday to the dog owner, Tanya Smith, 61, for failing to keep her dogs confined on her property.

State police were called to Stefanowicz’s home on Sept. 27 at the 900 block of French Hill Road, Farmington Township. When interviewed, Stefanowicz reportedly told police he saw the two dogs barking and running along the fence of a deer enclosure on the property.

The barking caused the deer to become scared, as they erratically ran inside the fence and attempted to escape the enclosure. One of the deer began to injure herself and damaged the fence in her attempts to escape, police said.

Stefanowicz reportedly exited his home and fired one round into each dog from 50 feet away, killing them. According to the police report, he fired at the dogs due to immediate danger to the deer and the fencing. Stefanowicz immediately contacted police after the incident.

Smith was notified, and state police assisted her in retrieving the deceased animals.

Stefanowicz was arraigned on Friday in front of District Judge Robert L. Repard in Wellsboro. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb in Elkland.

