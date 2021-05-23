Westfield, Pa. – A Tioga County man was busted after allegedly having brass knuckles and suspected methamphetamine when probation officers came to his residence.

Officials came to the residence of William Post, 30, on Route 49 in Westfield Township the morning of May 7. Suspected methamphetamine was found on his person, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Police applied for a search warrant, and upon searching the residence said they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles.

Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge James Edgcomb in Elkland.