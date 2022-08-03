Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6.

Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief.

The string of burglaries began on April 11 when the Tioga County Homeless Shelter on Route 6, Charleston Township, reported that someone entered an unlocked office window after hours and stole drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia had been confiscated from shelter residents and secured by staff in the office, according to court documents. A worker there told police Huey had been kicked out of the shelter that day, and she suspected he stole the items.

Several days later, on April 28, police received a call from Charleston Baptist Church that someone had smashed a window and stole $50 of food.

Trooper Robert Evanchick of state police at Mansfield said troopers received several other calls about burglaries in the area in subsequent days.

Bi-Lo Supply in Richmond Township reported on May 2 that someone broke a window at the business and stole $1,060 of merchandise. Barb’s Tax Service on Route 6 reported on May 13 that someone broke into the business and stole $500 cash. The suspect also damaged items in the office by using a fire extinguisher inside.

On May 15, River of Life Fellowship Church in Richmond Township reported someone entered the church overnight and opened a safe as well as money boxes. However, it appeared nothing was stolen, Evanchick wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Huey was apprehended later that day when police responded to a call for a burglary in progress at a residence at 12849 Route 6, Charleston Township. Evanchick said the homeowner suspected someone had been living in the residence the past few days. When police arrived, Huey told them he thought the residence was abandoned and that he had been staying there the past three or four days.

During an interview with police, Huey admitted to burglarizing the homeless shelter and breaking into the businesses on Route 6 including the two churches. Huey also admitted to stealing cash from several of the locations.

Police also found out about unreported burglaries, as Huey admitted during the interview that he also broke into a construction site trailer on Route 6, another residence in the same area, and Mount Zion Baptist Church. Huey told police he had been homeless since he was kicked out of the shelter and had been squatting at various places.

At the Baptist church, Huey broke a window and stole items that had been donated to the Samaritan’s Purse charity as well as $100 of food, Evanchick wrote. Huey also admitted he had slept a few nights at the horse stables at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

District Judge Robert L. Repard arraigned Huey, who had already been committed to Tioga County Prison for previous charges.

