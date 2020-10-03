Wellsboro, Pa. – State police at Mansfield recently were called to a residence in Tioga County for the report of a man shooting two dogs who intimated his domesticated white-tailed deer.

Police said the dogs, both German Shepards, were running around on the deer owner’s property in the 900 block of French Hill Road, Middlebury Township, shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The dogs began to harass and intimidate the white-tailed deer, who was fenced in on the owner’s property, according to state police. The dogs barked and ran along the fence, causing the deer to become scared and erratic.

The deer began to injure herself and damage the fence in her attempts to escape, police said.

Because of the immediate danger to the deer and the fencing, the owner shot the two dogs and immediately contacted state police afterward to report the incident.

The owner of the dogs was notified, and state police assisted her in retrieving the deceased animals.

The incident, which state police listed on their public information report as animal cruelty, has been reviewed with the Tioga County District Attorney.

The disposition is to be determined upon completion of the investigation, according to state police.