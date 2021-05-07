Mansfield, Pa. – A man in Tioga County was charged after he allegedly entered a victim’s residence through a window and stole power, police report.

Darren Hudick, 44, of Mansfield, is now in Tioga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, Hudick allegedly entered the residence on Route 660 in Richmond Township the evening of April 26. Hudick got into the residence through a window and used extension cords to steal power, police said.

Hudick had a preliminary hearing on May 5 at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings in which a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking charge were dropped. The other charges against Hudick, a felony criminal trespass charge and misdemeanor trespass charge were held for court.

Hudick will have a formal arraignment at Tioga County Court on June 7.