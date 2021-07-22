Tioga County woman fugitive from justice arrested in Chemung County _ 2021

Tara Close

 Photo courtesy of Chemung County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Elmira, N.Y. – A Tioga County woman was arrested Sunday in New York State as a fugitive from justice.

On July 18, deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Charles St., in the town of Southport.

During the investigation, it was discovered that 35-year-old Tara Close, of Wellsboro, a passenger in the vehicle, had an outstanding bench warrant out of Tioga County, Pa.

Close was wanted for failing to appear on the lead charge of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.

Close has been arraigned as a Fugitive from Justice and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.


