Williamsport, Pa. — Former Williamsport Principal Roger Freed was accused of several felonies and misdemeanors after the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office interviewed a former student.

The District Attorney's Office allegedly uncovered a seven-year relationship where Freed groomed a student to ultimately consent to sexual acts. Freed gained the juvenile's trust by getting close to him and providing him with emotional support throughout his time within the Williamsport Area School District, police said.

What follows is a timeline investigators presented through affidavits, search warrants, docket sheets, and court summaries that led to felony charges of sexual assault, intercourse with a student, aggravated assault, corruption of minors, and furnish liquor to a minor being place against Freed.

2014-2015 The juvenile meets Roger Freed while he’s in ninth grade at the Williamsport Area Middle School District Service Center.

2015-2018 In-school conversations turned into several after school interactions, according to affidavit. The student was between 16 and 18 years old, troopers said.

2015 Freed began placing his hands on the student's shoulders when driving around for one-on-one conversations.

2016 Massaging turned more intimate as the student described his relations with Freed as “close” as they texted, FaceTimed, and called each other, investigators said.

2017 (Spring) Freed allegedly takes the student to Qdoba on Third Street in Loyalsock for dinner. While driving around after dinner Freed allegedly talked about advancing the relationship sexually. Freed told him, “I could lose my job over this” before he performed oral sex on him, police said.

2017-2018 Freed performs oral sex on the student four to five times a week for the next two years, according to the affidavit. Freed drives to secluded, dark places around Lycoming County for these meetings. On one instance, the accuser described “making out” in Freed’s office at the Williamsport Area School District.

Fall 2017 The student described an incident in detail that included a trip out of town to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, police said. Freed allegedly paid for a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites in West Homestread for the two to stay together. During the stay, Freed provided cigars and alcohol before the two “cuddled” in bed together before performing various sexual acts, investigators said.

2018 Toward the end of the student's senior year in high school, Freed are together at a house near the 100 block of Centre Line Avenue in Williamsport. Freed allegedly approached him after a Bible study Freed hosted, investigators said.

2018 One encounter was described as “rough.” The student told police he had red marks on his neck after the encounter, investigators said.

2019-2022 Freed continues his relations with the student, sending him Venmo transactions on holidays, birthdays, and various anniversaries, according to the affidavit.

March of 2021 Freed visits the informant at his apartment in Pittsburgh and brings alcohol and cigars. During the visit Freed and the student both perform oral sex on each other, police said.

April 2022 The student ends relationship with Freed.

June 21, 2022 Roger Freed is arraigned on charges of sexual assault, sexual contact with a student, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and furnish alcohol to a minor.

June 22, 2022 State Police with Montoursville seize a laptop and portable hard drive from a residence near the 1100 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Cogan Station.

July 19, Aug. 9, Aug. 30, 2022 Roger Freed's preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is continued on three occasions.

Sept. 13, 2022 Roger Freed's preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey. All charges are bound over for trial including 30 counts of sexual contact with a student.

