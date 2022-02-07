Lewisburg, Pa. – An attempt to get material for a Tik Tok video led to charges for a Texas woman who was dining at a Union County restaurant.

Phelecia Nettles, 41, of Arlington, Texas, was at Perkins in Kelly Township the morning of Feb. 6 when she passed a note to a server claiming that she needed help, according to a release from PSP Milton. The note allegedly said she had been kidnapped and asked that the server call 911. Troopers and officers from Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded.

Nettles then told police that she passed the note to get a response to see how the waitstaff would react and wanted to post it on Tik Tok. She reportedly told police that she meant everything as a joke and didn’t expect anyone to take her seriously, according to the release.

Nettles was cited with disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.