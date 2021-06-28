Williamsport, Pa. — A 20-year-old Williamsport mother is facing a felony endangering the welfare of children charge after authorities said she left three young children in a car.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officers responded to a call on May 15 at 8:25 p.m. in the evening for three juveniles being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours.

The children, aged 13, six, and one, told officers they had been in the car since it was hot outside. Officers said no food or drink was left in the car for the children.

Naionna Marie Banks, who officers said left the kids in the parking lot, was discovered around midnight after authorities received a call for an overdose.

Officers said Banks was discovered nearly two blocks away from where the children were found by police.

No bail was listed for Banks, who was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.