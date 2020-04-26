Williamsport – Three women were charged for allegedly selling heroin out of a home on Krouse Avenue in Williamsport.

Shakya A. El, 18; Myhiyah N. Moye, 18; and Alexis Vann, 23, were each charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

On April 21, undercover officers observed Moye leave 650 Krouse Avenue and walk to Wildwood Boulevard where she conducted a narcotics transaction with a woman, according to the affidavit written by Detective Tyson Havens of Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. After Moye left and returned to the Krouse Avenue residence, agents stopped the woman and found eight glassine bags of suspected heroin. Havens noted that El was observed standing in the doorway of the Krouse Avenue residence as Moye returned.

The next day, officers obtained a search warrant and went to the residence. As they arrived, El, Moye and Vann were on the second floor flushing items down the toilet, Havens wrote. All three women were taken into custody.

The couple who owns the residence reportedly told investigators that El and Vann had been staying on the third floor of the residence for a week and a half. The women had paid the them 10 bags of heroin per day as rent, Havens wrote in the affidavit. The couple turned in six glassine bags of suspected heroin to police, which they reportedly said was part of that day’s rent payment.

El had allegedly traveled to Philadelphia on April 16 and returned the next day with five bricks (250 bags) of heroin. She also brought Moye back with her, according to the affidavit.

Upon searching the residence, investigators found three bricks of heroin, green and red glassine bags in the freezer, a glassine bag box with hundreds of unused glassine bags and a heroin packaging kit in a third floor closet.

All three women were arraigned in front of District Magistrate Christian D. Frey and remain in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing for the women is scheduled on May 5 at Frey’s office.

Docket Sheets:

El: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-29101-CR-0000137-2020&dnh=wnoRyqEPrB3oSDRnRJFu6w%3d%3d

Moye: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-29101-CR-0000136-2020&dnh=IDlYNH0yVkYC1vdAa5Cw7w%3d%3d

Vann: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/DocketSheets/MDJReport.ashx?docketNumber=MJ-29101-CR-0000135-2020&dnh=njRVZ3KldDl1wcloK8RGBg%3d%3d