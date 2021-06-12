Williamsport, Pa. —Three people were charged with felonies stemming from an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine by Lycoming County Detectives.

Tylil Tyrone Robinson, 28, Ziar Young, 20, and Sabrina McCarty, 27, all of Williamsport, were charged with felonies after detectives recorded multiple sales of crack cocaine through a confidential informant (CI) and undercover detectives.

On Feb. 11, Detective Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, said he arranged the sale of $200 worth of crack cocaine through a CI.

According to the report, Robinson told the CI, “I’m gonna send my girl to you”, in reference to the sale. Detectives said they observed McCarty deliver a package to the CI at a predetermined location.

On March 4, detectives said they set up another buy for cocaine from Robinson, who then sent Young to complete the transaction.

On March 23, detectives said they placed a call to Robinson to arrange the sale of $100 worth of crack cocaine. According to the report, detectives met Robinson and McCarty at a laundry mat to complete the transaction.

On March 26, detectives said they executed a search warrant at 931 Arch Street and encountered Robinson, McCarty, and Young inside they residence. According to the report, crack cocaine, digital scales, packaging material, and marijuana were also located inside the apartment.

Robinson was charged with five counts of felony conspiracy—manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and third-degree felony criminal use of a facility. Court records show on June 2, bail for Robinson was set at $50,000 monetary, but changed on June 8 to show non-monetary conditions.

Young was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. No bail was listed for Young.

McCarty was charged with one count of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. McCarty was given $25,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on June 2.