Stonington, Pa. — State Police in Stonington are reporting the deaths of three individuals in Northumberland County overnight.

Troopers said Wednesday between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. a person entered the residence at 3425 Snydertown Road. Authorities said three people were found deceased in the home after the person fled.

The victims are Susan Williams, 58, of Snydertown, James Dicken, 59, of Snydertown, and a minor who has not been named, age 17.

According to the release, troopers located the person and took him into custody at the Northumberland County Prison. He will be arraigned this morning on charges of homicide.

More details will be made available as they are provided.