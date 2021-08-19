Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman was charged with one count each of first-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor propel missiles into an occupied vehicle, and second-degree recklessly endangering another person Tuesday afternoon in Lycoming County Court.

According to Montoursville Police, Alexa McDevitt, 28, of Williamsport fired three shots into a vehicle as it traveled eastbound on 180 near the Wal-Mart exit. Officers said the back window of the vehicle was blown out from one of the shots.

McDevitt told police she was cut off by the accuser, which allegedly made her feel threatened. After pulling beside the accuser’s vehicle, McDevitt allegedly flashed a handgun before firing the shots and causing damage to the back window.

Authorities said they located a car matching the description of McDevitt’s in a parking lot at Unique Industries on Fairfield Road in Montoursville. A black semi-auto handgun was observed in the front seat, according to officers.

McDevitt allegedly refused officers when they asked if the handgun could be seized. A search warrant was then obtained, and the handgun and a dash cam were removed from McDevitt’s vehicle.

McDevitt posted $25,000 monetary bail through a Bellefonte company. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.

