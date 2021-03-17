Bloomsburg, Pa. — According to Bloomsburg Police, two Columbia County residents will meet with Judge Russell Lawton at the end of the month on child endangerment charges.

Matthew David Dressler, 31, of Bloomsburg, and Ariel Lynn Long, 27, of Bloomsburg, were both charged with a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children for their alleged involved in an assault.

During their interview officers determined that a one-year-old child was injured as a result of the altercation.

Sargent Michael Fosse of the Bloomsburg Police Department said as the parties fought, Long allegedly held the child and was pushed to the ground several times throughout the assault.

Children and Youth Services informed authorities that the child was indeed injured, according to the report. The child was later taken to the Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital for injuries.

Records indicated the child was drowsy and suffered abrasions on the back and left side of the face.

The incident started when officers responded to a call at 206 Glenn Avenue on Jan. 10 around 10 a.m.

Fosse first met Amy Fausnaught, 40, of Bloomsburg and another male who called for police at the residence. Fosse said the male was in an excited and angry state.

According to the report, Fosse said he could hear Dressler, Long, and a one-year-old child in a bedroom.

Dressler, the seargent said, was already known from prior police contact. According to the report, Fosse observed blood smears on Dressler’s mouth and red marks on Long’s forehead. Both parties declined medical attention.

Dressler told officers he was punched by the caller. He also told officers the altercation started over milk, a detail to which Long agreed.

According to the report, the caller also told police that Dressler and Long allegedly fought in the apartment all the time.

Fosse observed video cameras inside the residence and observed a recording of the alleged incident.

Fosse said the video showed Dressler shove Long to the ground as she held the child. Officers said they then observed Fausnaught strike Long hard enough to knock her to the floor again as she held the child.

According to the report, Long is observed fighting back with the child being held around her hip area. Officers said Long was pushed to the ground one more time while she held the child.

Court documents show Dressler, Long, and Fausnaught are all charged with a third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of a child.

Fausnaught was also charged with two second degree misdemeanors in simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was also charged with a summary offense of harassment.

Long was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person along with the felony charge.

Dressler was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another personand a summary offense of harassment.

Dressler and Long were released on $10,000 unsecured bail on March 12. Court records do not show any bail listed for Fausnaught.