Benner Township, Pa. — Shortly after midnight on May 22, Pennsylvania State Trooper Chad Harpster observed a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with a leak in the exhaust traveling on the Benner Pike in Benner Township, Centre County. Harpster pursued the vehicle after it hit the fog line multiple times.

After a stop and search of the vehicle, three occupants were charged with several offenses after drugs were alleged to have been discovered. A lockbox was also found in the car.

A search warrant was issued for the lockbox and it was discovered to contain six baggies of methamphetamine, 25 ½ buprenorphine pills, an empty blue heroin stamp bag, a digital scale, and five orange capped syringes. There was also a bundle of white stamp heroin bags that matched empty baggies found in a laptop bag discovered in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint Harpster was able to identify the driver a Charles Vincent Packer Jr., 50, of Bellefonte, through his PA driver’s license. Packer’s speech was slurred and rambling. A search yielded a metal pipe for smoking marijuana and a straw. Packer also had multiple knives in his pockets. He was taken into custody.

The front passenger, Charles Lee Lose, 33, of Bellefonte was found to have an active warrant for a probation violation.

The backseat passenger was identified as Elannie Yvonne Eick, 25, of Bellefonte. When asked to exit the vehicle a white pen shaft allegedly could be seen in her back pocket. A small baggie of methamphetamine was located on the seat next to her.

Lose and Eick were charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent. Packer was held for operation following a suspension of registration.

Lose is currently being held at the Centre County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail. Eick is also being held at the Centre County Prison. Her bail is $25,000 monetary.