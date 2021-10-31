Williamsport, Pa. – Three men who were arrested earlier this week in a prostitution sting was indicted in federal court in Williamsport on Thursday.

Erick D. Metzger, 53, of Milton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on an attempted enticement of a minor charge. Also indicted on the same charges was Frank A. Nork, 47, of Lost Creek, Pa., and Patrick Taylor, 34 of Duncannon, Pa.

Metzger, Taylor, and Nork were arrested by federal agents in Union County and detained on Monday. The arrests came as part of a child prostitution sting.

The indictments allege that on Oct. 23, Metzger and Taylor knowingly attempted to persuade, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in prostitution and sexual activity. Court documents indicate that Nork was arrested for the same charge for alleged child prostitution activity on Oct. 21.

Additional details have not been made available to the public at this time, as most of the court documents are under seal. FBI agents signed off on the criminal complaints, which only list the charges.

U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle ordered the men detained on Monday. No further information has been released by the U.S. Department of Justice Middle District.