Mifflinburg, Pa. — Three juveniles were arrested in Mifflinburg after they allegedly broke the windows of cars to steal items.

According to a release from Mifflinburg Borough Police Department, the three boys broke into the cars on Aug. 19 at the 300 block of Mulberry Street, 300 block of Thompson Street, and the Community Park during the late evening/early morning hours. The boys also stole items from the porches of homes. Police say the boys were captured on several security cameras throughout the borough.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 20, Officer David Shaffer and Detective Jackson Stroup observed one of the boys in the area of Community Park. A 14-year-old attempted to elude the officers on foot, but he was captured a short time later. A few hours later, the other two juvenile suspects were seen at the park and attempted to flee from officers. Officers managed to capture an 11-year-old boy, who was in possession of a stolen bicycle, according to the release. The third juvenile, 16, was later located at his home.

All three juveniles are being charged with theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime, and related theft charges through the Union County Juvenile Probation Department. Police say they have not yet determined a final amount for restitution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.