Three men are in fair condition today at Geisinger after they were involved in an accident on Route 11 Saturday night in which two of the men had to be extricated. The Chrysler Town & Country minivan hit an embankment and overturned several times after the driver lost control. 

Hummels Wharf, Pa. – Three men are recovering at Geisinger Medical Center after being involved in a one-vehicle accident Saturday on Route 11 in Snyder County, in which entrapment was reported.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

James W. Lunsford, 40, Jason M. Goolsby, 41, and Kevin E. Greene, 40, all of Beckley, West Virginia, were listed in fair condition as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Geisinger spokesperson.

State police had reported that the men were initially in suspected serious condition following the accident at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Monroe Township.

The driver, Lunsford, was traveling south on Route 11 approximately 1.2 miles south of County Line Road when his 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan exited the roadway for unknown reasons. The minivan then hit a reflector post and hit a rock ledge/embankment head on before overturning several times, according to state police.

The passengers, Goolsby and Greene, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Hummels Wharf and Shamokin Dam fire companies assisted at the scene. EMS personnel from Hummels Wharf, Americus and William Cameron fire companies also assisted.


