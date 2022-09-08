White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County.

State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township.

State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and Derek Weaver, 38. Due to their age, police did not name the minor involved.

No injuries were reported.

Harvey was charged with misdemeanors of propulsion of missiles, corruption of minors, recklessly endangering another person, and a summary of public drunkenness.

Weaver was charged with corruption of minors and a summary of public drunkenness.

Both men will have a preliminary hearing on October 4 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Docket Sheet Harvey

Docket Sheet Weaver

