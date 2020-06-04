One man has been arrested and two others cited as Old Lycoming Township Police increase enforcement in the Oak-Linn Section of Lycoming Township.

On the evening of June 2, Old Lycoming Township and South Williamsport Borough Police Departments were called to the 1900 block of Beech Street in Lycoming Township for a reported disturbance involving a gun.

When police arrived, they were told by a group of neighbors that two men approached a 14-year-old boy and his father and began arguing over a prior neighborhood dispute involving the teen.

During the disturbance, neighbors stated they witnessed what was believed to be a handgun being passed from one of the men to the other. Both men fled prior to police arrival.

The ensuing investigation identified the men as 27-year-old, Charles Kaelin from 3605 Lycoming Creek Road, Lot 14, and 19-year-old, Cameron Sensenig from Lancaster, Pa.

It was determined that neither male possessed a firearm during the disturbance. Kaelin was cited for disorderly conduct and harassment. Sensenig was cited for disorderly conduct.

Joseph Houser, 34, of 3615 Pine Street in Lycoming Township was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest.

Township Police came across an intoxicated Houser walking in the middle of the road.

They had originally been called to the Pine Street area for a complaint about a loud party. When the officer attempted to identify Houser, he became belligerent, yelling obscenities.

As police attempted to take Houser into custody he pushed one officer to the ground and spit on him. He was subsequently taken into custody and brought before DMJ William Solomon, who ruled Houser unfit for arraignment and scheduled him for arraignment later today.

These incidents come on the heels of a non-fatal drug overdose suffered by an employee of the Cogan Station Family Market, located at 3725 Lycoming Creek Road.

Old Lycoming Twp Police were called to the parking lot of the business on Monday at 7:26 p.m. for the reported drug overdose.

They found 49-year-old Tina Brown had utilized what she believed to be heroin on her lunch break before suffering from the overdose.

Brown, who is currently on Lycoming County Adult Probation, was transported to the hospital before being cleared and taken to the Lycoming County Prison on a probation detainer.

Neighbors from the Oak-Linn area of Lycoming Township have recently reported numerous issues involving property damage, disturbances, and suspected illicit drug activity occurring throughout the neighborhood.

Old Lycoming Township Police will continue to step up enforcement in the neighborhood.